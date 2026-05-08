Government mandates PAN for post office savings, introduces Form 97 Business May 08, 2026

Heads up if you use post office savings!

The government just made it mandatory to quote your PAN (Permanent Account Number) for things like deposits, withdrawals, opening accounts, and time deposits.

If you don't have a PAN yet, there's a new Form 97 you'll need to fill out with your details, basically making sure all transactions are tracked and tax rules are followed.