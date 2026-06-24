Government panel next week to weigh SEZ 2.0 proposals
Big changes could be coming for India's special economic zones (SEZs).
Next week, a government panel will meet to talk about the new SEZ 2.0 policy, including letting SEZ units sell goods in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) on a duty-foregone basis (paying only the duties foregone on imported inputs rather than full customs duties), allowing rupee payments for services, and making it easier for DTA firms to work with SEZs, even if they're not exporting.
Government seeks to boost SEZ competitiveness
The committee will also look at how earlier reforms have worked out, like the recent move that let SEZ manufacturers sell some products in the DTA at lower duties.
With bigger tax breaks gone and the DESH Bill stuck, these updates are meant to help businesses run more smoothly, connect better with local markets, and create more jobs.
The government wants to keep India's SEZs competitive and make them a stronger part of the economy.