Government panel next week to weigh SEZ 2.0 proposals

Government seeks to boost SEZ competitiveness

The committee will also look at how earlier reforms have worked out, like the recent move that let SEZ manufacturers sell some products in the DTA at lower duties.

With bigger tax breaks gone and the DESH Bill stuck, these updates are meant to help businesses run more smoothly, connect better with local markets, and create more jobs.

The government wants to keep India's SEZs competitive and make them a stronger part of the economy.