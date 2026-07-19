Government panel wraps up SEZ policy review to boost exports
A government panel is wrapping up its review of India's special economic zone (SEZ) policy, aiming to give a fresh boost to local manufacturing and exports while cutting down on imports.
They have talked with industry players and are pushing for better teamwork between different export schemes such as SEZs, export-oriented units (EOUs), and others.
Committee may propose SEZ Act updates
The committee has been digging into what's holding SEZs back: everything from tricky rules to missed opportunities.
They're looking at how much these zones actually help the economy and may suggest updates to the SEZ Act with clear deadlines.
With 276 SEZs now running over 6,200 units (and exports hitting $172.27 billion in 2024-25), the review comes at a time when global trade is changing fast, making a policy refresh more important than ever.