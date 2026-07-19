Government panel wraps up SEZ policy review to boost exports

The committee has been digging into what's holding SEZs back: everything from tricky rules to missed opportunities.

They're looking at how much these zones actually help the economy and may suggest updates to the SEZ Act with clear deadlines.

With 276 SEZs now running over 6,200 units (and exports hitting $172.27 billion in 2024-25), the review comes at a time when global trade is changing fast, making a policy refresh more important than ever.