Government promises debt relief as crude tops $126, airlines squeezed Business Apr 30, 2026

Nigerian airlines almost had to ground their planes this week as jet fuel prices shot up, thanks to Middle East tensions pushing global crude above $126 a barrel.

After talks, the government promised debt relief, so carriers like Air Peace and Max Air are still in the skies, for now.

Fuel costs have tripled for airlines (up to 3,300 naira per liter, though some say it's closer to 2,000 naira), making every flight a challenge.