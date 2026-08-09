Government proposes small fee on merchant UPI payments over ₹2,000
Business
The government wants to add a tiny fee (0.25% to 0.4%) on UPI payments over ₹2,000, but only when you pay merchants, not friends or family.
The goal? To keep digital payments running smoothly and help them reach even more people, especially in smaller towns and villages.
Officials say everyday UPI transfers unaffected
Officials say everyday UPI transfers won't be affected, so most of us won't notice a change.
The final call will be made by the UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by NPCI.
Since 2020, UPI has been free for users and merchants, making it India's go-to payment app.