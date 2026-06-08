Government reduces subsidized refills under PM Ujjwala Yojana to 4
Big update for PM < em>Ujjwala Yojana users: starting this year, you'll get just four subsidized LPG cylinder refills instead of nine.
The government made this change because global LPG prices are up, thanks to the West Asia crisis.
Each subsidized refill gets you ₹300 off, but only for those first four cylinders.
Government approves ₹30,000cr LPG compensation
LPG prices have shot past ₹1,600 per cylinder, and oil companies are losing about ₹700 on each one.
Even with recent price hikes, regular users pay ₹942 per cylinder and Ujjwala beneficiaries pay just ₹642 for their first four (pretty big discounts at 45% and 60%).
To help out oil companies, the government approved a ₹30,000 crore compensation package.
The subsidy goes straight into beneficiaries' bank accounts, so the scheme's reach stays strong even with fewer subsidized refills.