Government reduces subsidized refills under PM Ujjwala Yojana to 4

Government approves ₹30,000cr LPG compensation

LPG prices have shot past ₹1,600 per cylinder, and oil companies are losing about ₹700 on each one.

Even with recent price hikes, regular users pay ₹942 per cylinder and Ujjwala beneficiaries pay just ₹642 for their first four (pretty big discounts at 45% and 60%).

To help out oil companies, the government approved a ₹30,000 crore compensation package.

The subsidy goes straight into beneficiaries' bank accounts, so the scheme's reach stays strong even with fewer subsidized refills.