Government requires platforms to register gig workforce on central portal
Business
Big update for gig workers: the government now requires all platforms (think food delivery, ride-hailing apps, etc.) to register their gig workforce on a central portal within 45 days.
Platforms also have to report new hires and exits daily, so things stay transparent.
Workers 16+ eligible after 90/120 days
If you're 16 or older and have worked at least 90 days with one platform (or 120 days across several) in the last financial year, you'll be eligible for benefits until you turn 60 or leave gig work.
Aggregators that don't pay into the fund on time will face a penalty of 1% interest per month.
Plus, a new central authority is being set up to manage these contributions and make sure every eligible worker actually gets their benefits.