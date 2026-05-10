Government requires platforms to register gig workforce on central portal

Workers 16+ eligible after 90/120 days

If you're 16 or older and have worked at least 90 days with one platform (or 120 days across several) in the last financial year, you'll be eligible for benefits until you turn 60 or leave gig work.

Aggregators that don't pay into the fund on time will face a penalty of 1% interest per month.

Plus, a new central authority is being set up to manage these contributions and make sure every eligible worker actually gets their benefits.