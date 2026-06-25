Government lifts all curbs on commercial LPG supply

Market stabilization

Ministry has written to Chief Secretaries of all states

"Commercial and bulk consumers who have already shifted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will continue to remain on PNG. Other eligible LPG consumers having access to the PNG network, or those in the process of shifting to PNG, will be progressively transitioned to PNG in coordination with City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities," it said. The ministry has written to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories for ensuring smooth implementation of the revised supply arrangements.