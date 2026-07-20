Government reveals ₹16,649cr unclaimed with LIC and EPFO in Parliament
Turns out, a massive ₹16,649 crore is sitting unclaimed with LIC and EPFO as of March 2026.
The government shared this in Parliament after being asked how much money is left untouched and what's being done about it.
For LIC amounts that haven't been claimed in over 10 years, they're moved to the Senior Citizens's Welfare Fund, kind of a safety net for older folks.
LIC ₹7,318.50cr EPFO ₹9,330.56cr seeking claimants
LIC holds ₹7,318.50 crore, mostly from policyholders who haven't collected their dues. EPFO has ₹9,330.56 crore stuck in inactive accounts.
Both organizations are trying to reconnect people with their money: LIC uses online tools, SMS alerts, letters, agent follow-ups, even credit bureau checks.
EPFO is running awareness drives and testing auto-settlement for Aadhaar-linked accounts up to ₹1,000 so folks can get what's theirs more easily.