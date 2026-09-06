Government revises central employee bonus using ₹7,000 or minimum wage
Business
The government just tweaked how bonuses are calculated for central employees: if you earn over ₹7,000 a month, your bonus will now be based on either ₹7,000 or the official minimum wage, whichever is higher.
This update comes as unions push for even bigger changes before Dussehra on October 20.
Unions demand ₹21,000 ceiling, sectoral minimums
Employee groups want the bonus ceiling raised from ₹7,000 to ₹21,000.
Manjeet Singh Patel, President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, is also suggesting that bonuses should reflect each sector's minimum basic salary, using ₹18,000 as an example.