Government revives IDBI privatization with Fairfax and Emirates NBD bids Business May 29, 2026

The government is back to trying to privatize IDBI Bank after things stalled earlier this year when bids came in too low.

Now, they're reviewing offers from Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD to see if they can legally move forward.

The sale process never really stopped. Officials are just figuring out the best way to get it done this time.