Government rolls out renumbered TDS/TCS forms April 1 2026

Simpler forms, TCS cut to 2%

These revamped forms are meant to make life easier by cutting out unnecessary fields and adding auto-fill features.

For anyone buying property from NRIs, things get simpler: you can use your PAN for TDS instead of needing a separate TAN.

Plus, spending on foreign tours or sending money abroad for studies or medical reasons just got less taxing. For foreign tours, TCS is now a flat 2%, and TCS on education and medical remittances has also been reduced to 2%, which means less upfront cash stuck in taxes.