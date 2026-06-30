Government rolls out ₹1,280.43 cr ECLGS support in Andhra Pradesh
The government just rolled out ₹1,280.43 crore in credit support to 3,606 loan accounts in Andhra Pradesh through the ECLGS 5.0 scheme.
This move is meant to help local companies, especially small and medium ones, deal with cash crunches caused by the West Asia crisis and keep jobs safe during tough times.
ECLGS 5.0: MSMEs get 100% guarantee
With ECLGS 5.0, MSMEs can get full (100%) loan guarantees from the government, while other eligible businesses get a 90% guarantee.
If your loan account is in good standing, you can borrow up to 20% of your working capital utilized during the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 financial year (capped at ₹100 crore per borrower).
The deadline for getting these loans is March 31, 2027, with all funds disbursed by June 30, 2027.
Minister Srinivas encouraged businesses not to miss out on this chance for extra support when things are uncertain globally.