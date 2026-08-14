Government-run NMDC's Q1 net profit up nearly 2% to ₹2,007.40cr

Iron ore production shot up by 26% this quarter to 15.12 MT, with sales also ticking higher.

NMDC's chief Amitava Mukherjee says they're aiming for a big milestone, 60 million tons in the current financial year (FY27: Apr 2026-Mar 2027) and eventually 100 million tons by 2030, to keep India's industries supplied and growing.

NMDC's chief Amitava Mukherjee said the company's focus is now on scaling volumes, improving productivity and unlocking greater value from its mineral resources.