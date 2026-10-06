Government seeks public feedback to expand index of services production

India is looking to upgrade its Index of Services Production (ISP) so it covers more of the country's services industry.

The government just released a plan and is asking for public feedback until October 16, 2026.

The ISP, which began compiling on a monthly basis for the formal services sector on a trial basis in July 2026, using 2024-25 as its base year, tracks how well formal service businesses are doing each month, and that's important since these services make up more than half of India's economic output.