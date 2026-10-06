Government seeks public feedback to expand index of services production
India is looking to upgrade its Index of Services Production (ISP) so it covers more of the country's services industry.
The government just released a plan and is asking for public feedback until October 16, 2026.
The ISP, which began compiling on a monthly basis for the formal services sector on a trial basis in July 2026, using 2024-25 as its base year, tracks how well formal service businesses are doing each month, and that's important since these services make up more than half of India's economic output.
ISP to add 5 service categories
Right now, the ISP measures 19 types of services, covering about 60% of the sector's value.
The big update? They are planning to add education, healthcare, and residential care, plus public administration and defense, areas that made up nearly 21% in 2024-25 but were not tracked before.
If these get included, the ISP will capture nearly four-fifths of all service activity in India.
This means policymakers and everyone else will get a much clearer view of how key parts of the economy are performing.