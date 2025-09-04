Next Article
Government slashes GST on drones, boosts India's drone ecosystem
India's drone scene is about to get a lift thanks to a new GST update rolling out on September 22, 2025.
The government has set a flat 5% GST rate for all commercial drones, while defense drones and high-performance batteries are now tax-free.
Before this, taxes were all over the place—drones with cameras got hit with 18%, while others paid just 5%.
Industry leaders call it a game-changer
Industry leaders like Smit Shah from the Drone Federation of India say the move is a landmark reform.
Lower costs and easier rules could mean more drones flying in fields like agriculture and logistics.
With over 600 drone startups and $500 million already invested, this reform might help India stand out globally and spark even more local innovation.