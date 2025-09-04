Government slashes GST on drones, boosts India's drone ecosystem Business Sep 04, 2025

India's drone scene is about to get a lift thanks to a new GST update rolling out on September 22, 2025.

The government has set a flat 5% GST rate for all commercial drones, while defense drones and high-performance batteries are now tax-free.

Before this, taxes were all over the place—drones with cameras got hit with 18%, while others paid just 5%.