India on track for 6.5% growth in FY26: NITI Aayog Sep 04, 2025

India is expected to hit 6.5% GDP growth in the financial year 2025-26, according to Dr. Arvind Virmani from NITI Aayog.

The economy kicked off strong with a surprising 7.8% growth in the first quarter, outpacing earlier predictions.

Virmani pointed out that big reforms like GST 2.0—meant to simplify taxes—will help keep this momentum going, though their real impact will show up gradually.