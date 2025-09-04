Next Article
India on track for 6.5% growth in FY26: NITI Aayog
India is expected to hit 6.5% GDP growth in the financial year 2025-26, according to Dr. Arvind Virmani from NITI Aayog.
The economy kicked off strong with a surprising 7.8% growth in the first quarter, outpacing earlier predictions.
Virmani pointed out that big reforms like GST 2.0—meant to simplify taxes—will help keep this momentum going, though their real impact will show up gradually.
Virmani's take on global challenges and India's response
Virmani highlighted that ongoing reforms are crucial as India faces global challenges like US tariffs.
He believes tax changes from the latest Union Budget are key for steady progress.
Overall, he sees India maintaining around 6.5% growth, but warns it could shift depending on what's happening globally.