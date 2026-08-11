Government stops short of raising EPS from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500

The push to raise the minimum Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS) payout from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 made it to Parliament after a recent protest in New Delhi.

But for now, the government isn't promising any increase.

Shobha Karandlaje, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said, "The government is committed to ensuring robust social security coverage to members of EPFO schemes while taking into consideration the sustainability of the fund and future liabilities thereon," but stopped short of giving pensioners what they want.