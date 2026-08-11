Government stops short of raising EPS from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500
The push to raise the minimum Employees's Pension Scheme (EPS) payout from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 made it to Parliament after a recent protest in New Delhi.
But for now, the government isn't promising any increase.
Shobha Karandlaje, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said, "The government is committed to ensuring robust social security coverage to members of EPFO schemes while taking into consideration the sustainability of the fund and future liabilities thereon," but stopped short of giving pensioners what they want.
Fund paid ₹15,819.28cr by March 2026
Currently, 85,84,604 people get at least ₹1,000 per month under EPS, funded partly by the government.
Up to March 31, 2026, ₹15,819.28 crore was paid out.
After a Supreme Court ruling on November 4, 2022, 1,49,806 pensioners who contributed more got higher payouts, but officials say keeping the fund sustainable is key before considering bigger hikes.