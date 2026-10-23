Government to fund micro and small exporters' certification under EPM
Business
Big news for small business owners: The government is willing to bear the full cost of export certifications, including the EU regulations, for micro and small enterprise exporters under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).
Announced by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, this move is designed to make it easier (and cheaper) for smaller players to go global.
EPM ₹25,060cr over 6 years
This support comes under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a major initiative with a ₹25,060 crore budget spread over six years.
Through its two sub-schemes, Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, the EPM offers funding so micro and small exporters can compete internationally without being held back by compliance costs.