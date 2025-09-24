Government to fund private research projects for 1st time
Big news for India's science and tech scene: the government is launching a ₹1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund by November 2025.
For the first time, public money will back private research projects, aiming to give India's R&D efforts a serious boost.
Abhay Karandikar from the Department of Science and Technology says this move could help close the gap with developed countries.
Fund will be channeled through venture capital, alternative investment funds
The fund will be channeled through venture capital, alternative investment funds, and institutions like IITs and the Technology Development Board, supporting projects in areas like energy and AI.
Large companies can join in with no funding cap but need to put up half the project cost themselves.
The government promises fast approvals—just a few weeks—to keep things moving.
This could mean more innovation and better tech across India.