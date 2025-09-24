Next Article
PhysicsWallah's lending arm gets NBFC license ahead of IPO
Business
PhysicsWallah is getting ready for its IPO by launching student loans through its own lending arm, Finz Finance.
With RBI's approval to operate as an NBFC, the company can now give out loans directly—no more relying on outside lenders.
This means more control over how loans are managed.
Lending arm to boost financial services push
This NBFC license isn't just about loans—it helps PhysicsWallah expand into financial services.
The company's revenue shot up to ₹2,887 crore in the year ending March 2025, showing strong growth as it preps for the big IPO.