Why California's Ivanpah solar plant is shutting down
Ivanpah, the massive solar power plant out in California's Mojave Desert, is shutting down for good in 2026.
Built back in 2014 with big hopes (and $2.2 billion), it was meant to be a renewable energy game-changer.
But it never hit its energy targets and ended up relying on natural gas to stay operational in addition to solar.
Technology and environmental issues
Ivanpah's technology just couldn't keep up—its heliostat system is now outdated, and newer solar tech has raced ahead.
NRG Energy, one of its main investors, admitted the plant fell behind as the industry moved forward.
On top of that, Ivanpah caused serious environmental issues, reportedly killing around 6,000 birds each year due to its super-hot reflective surfaces.
The whole story is a reminder that even ambitious green projects need to adapt fast as technology—and our planet—keeps changing.