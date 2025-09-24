Why California's Ivanpah solar plant is shutting down

Technology and environmental issues

Ivanpah's technology just couldn't keep up—its heliostat system is now outdated, and newer solar tech has raced ahead.

NRG Energy, one of its main investors, admitted the plant fell behind as the industry moved forward.

On top of that, Ivanpah caused serious environmental issues, reportedly killing around 6,000 birds each year due to its super-hot reflective surfaces.

The whole story is a reminder that even ambitious green projects need to adapt fast as technology—and our planet—keeps changing.