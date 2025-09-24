Jeff Bezos's dad is hunting for a family office CEO
Mike Bezos—Jeff Bezos's dad—is looking for a CEO to run Aurora Borealis, the family office he started with his late wife Jacklyn back in 2020.
The goal? To manage and grow the family's wealth beyond Amazon, including managing holdings in the Bezos Family Foundation, which focuses on youth education.
Plans to expand were already underway before Jacklyn's passing in August 2025.
Aurora Borealis will be led by a CEO and investment chief
Aurora Borealis will be led by a CEO and investment chief, working with outside experts to handle everything from foundation investments to assets for Jeff's brother Mark (who's big on philanthropy).
This move fits a bigger trend: Deloitte says there was a 31% jump in family offices worldwide by 2024, showing how more wealthy families want hands-on control of their fortunes.