Shein's new strategy for India: Daily new styles
Business
Fast-fashion brand Shein is ramping things up in India after teaming up with Reliance Retail earlier this year.
The plan? Triple the number of new product launches and speed up the design-to-launch process, aiming to deliver new styles daily and reduce the time from idea to launch.
The brand's current challenges in India
Shein's aiming to cut its idea-to-store timeline from 46 days down to just 30, which means over 30,000 new styles each month.
Even with two million daily users—mostly young women—the brand is still figuring out how to match its global buzz here, since India's fashion trends move a bit slower and there's tough competition from Myntra and Zudio.