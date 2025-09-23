NTPC aims for 30GW nuclear power capacity by 2047

International partnerships and site surveys

Big international players like ROSATOM, Korea Electric Power, Westinghouse, and EDF are interested in teaming up with NTPC, potentially helping with both technology and building large-scale plants.

Right now, NTPC is checking out over 30 possible sites across India for new reactors.

Plus, their joint project with NPCIL—the Mahi Banswara plant in Rajasthan—is moving forward as another major step for India's nuclear future.