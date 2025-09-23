NTPC aims for 30GW nuclear power capacity by 2047
NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd, part of NTPC Ltd, is planning a big leap in nuclear energy—aiming for 30GW capacity by 2047.
They'll use pressurized water reactors (PWRs), which would cover about a third of India's nuclear goals.
Prasenjit Pal from NTPC said the company is seeking global cooperation to indigenize PWR technology in India.
International partnerships and site surveys
Big international players like ROSATOM, Korea Electric Power, Westinghouse, and EDF are interested in teaming up with NTPC, potentially helping with both technology and building large-scale plants.
Right now, NTPC is checking out over 30 possible sites across India for new reactors.
Plus, their joint project with NPCIL—the Mahi Banswara plant in Rajasthan—is moving forward as another major step for India's nuclear future.