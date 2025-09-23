Swiggy sells stake in Rapido at $2.3 billion valuation

MIH Investments and WestBridge Capital are new investors in Rapido

MIH Investments grabbed the majority of Swiggy's 12% stake in Rapido for ₹1,968 crore ($222 million), while WestBridge Capital took the rest for ₹432 crore ($49 million).

This gives Rapido more backing as it goes head-to-head with Uber as one of India's leading bike taxi and auto-rickshaw apps.