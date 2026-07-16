Government to introduce MSME Amendment Bill 2026 next week
Business
The government is bringing the new MSME Amendment Bill 2026 to Parliament next week, aiming to fix some longstanding issues for micro, small, and medium businesses.
The bill promises quicker solutions for delayed payments and makes it easier for these businesses to actually get the money they're owed.
Bill expands state role in MSEFCs
States will now get more say in setting up Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs), which means more local councils and faster dispute resolution.
The bill also pushes for simpler, trust-based rules that reflect how today's MSMEs actually work, hopefully making life a bit smoother for small business owners across the country.