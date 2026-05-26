Government to raise ₹5,000cr by selling 1% Coal India stake
The Indian government is looking to raise up to ₹5,000 crore by selling a 1% stake, with an option to sell an additional 1% if demand is strong, in Coal India Ltd (CIL).
The sale kicks off with a 1% base offer and could double if demand is strong, thanks to a green shoe option.
This move is part of a bigger plan to hit an ₹80,000 crore disinvestment and asset monetisation target for FY27.
OFS at ₹412 opens May 27
The Offer for Sale starts at ₹412 per share and opens for big investors on May 27, followed by retail buyers on May 29.
Coal India isn't just any company: it produces over 80% of the country's coal and keeps the thermal power sector running.
By selling this stake, the government aims to bring in extra revenue while also boosting public ownership in major PSUs.