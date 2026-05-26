Government to raise ₹5,000cr by selling 1% Coal India stake Business May 26, 2026

The Indian government is looking to raise up to ₹5,000 crore by selling a 1% stake, with an option to sell an additional 1% if demand is strong, in Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The sale kicks off with a 1% base offer and could double if demand is strong, thanks to a green shoe option.

This move is part of a bigger plan to hit an ₹80,000 crore disinvestment and asset monetisation target for FY27.