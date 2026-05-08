Government unions press Eighth Pay Commission to update 'family unit'
Government employee unions want the Eighth Pay Commission to update the "family unit" formula, which decides salaries and benefits.
Right now, it's based on an old idea of a family (just an employee, their spouse, and children) and doesn't really cover today's rising costs like rent, health care, or school fees.
As Abhishek Kumar, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder of Sahaj Money, put it, the current formula is outdated because it relies on standards established decades ago that prioritize basic caloric intake over modern social requirements.
Pay commission update could raise spending
If the formula gets updated to include things like higher rent and school fees, basic pay and allowances could go up for government employees.
That would also mean bigger pensions down the line.
But there's a catch: experts say even small tweaks could seriously raise government spending overall since salaries and benefits are all connected.