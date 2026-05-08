Government unions press Eighth Pay Commission to update 'family unit' Business May 08, 2026

Government employee unions want the Eighth Pay Commission to update the "family unit" formula, which decides salaries and benefits.

Right now, it's based on an old idea of a family (just an employee, their spouse, and children) and doesn't really cover today's rising costs like rent, health care, or school fees.

As Abhishek Kumar, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder of Sahaj Money, put it, the current formula is outdated because it relies on standards established decades ago that prioritize basic caloric intake over modern social requirements.