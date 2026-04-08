Governor Sanjay Malhotra says RBI measures temporary to calm rupee

Rupee gains, banks lose ₹5,000cr

Thanks to these measures, the rupee has gained over 2% since March 27 and rose 0.5% to 92.54 per dollar on Wednesday.

But there's been a downside: hedging costs for businesses have gone up, and banks reportedly lost around ₹5,000 crore.

Still, Malhotra reassured everyone that the RBI remains committed to keeping Indian markets open and making the rupee more global (no major policy shift is happening).