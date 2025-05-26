What's the story

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has made the Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration process easier for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The decision is aimed at increasing the number of MSMEs with GST registration. MSMEs currently contribute around 30% of India's GDP.

The move comes after MSMEs raised concerns over excessive scrutiny in the registration process during discussions with CBIC and the MSME ministry.