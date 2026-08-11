Govt spent ₹28,390.5cr on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

The Indian government has pumped ₹28,390.5 crore into the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana since February 2024 to help regular households get rooftop solar panels.

Already, over 41 lakh homes are running on these systems, adding up to 14.89 GW of cumulative installed capacity.

Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik.