Govt spent ₹28,390.5cr on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
The Indian government has pumped ₹28,390.5 crore into the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana since February 2024 to help regular households get rooftop solar panels.
Already, over 41 lakh homes are running on these systems, adding up to 14.89 GW of cumulative installed capacity.
Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik.
Plan outlay ₹75,021cr aims 30 GW
If you install a rooftop solar system, the government covers up to 60% of the cost for smaller setups (up to 2 kW) and 40% of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity.
Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are leading in getting these subsidies.
The plan is set for a total outlay of ₹75,021 crore with a goal of reaching 30 GW capacity.
Scheme could generate 1000 bus
This scheme could generate 1000 BUs of electricity over its lifetime, and result in reduction of 720 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions over the 25-year lifetime of rooftop systems.
It's all about cleaner energy and lighter electricity bills for families.