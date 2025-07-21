Next Article
GPT Infraprojects' stock soars 12% on new bridge construction deal
GPT Infraprojects' stock shot up nearly 12% on Monday, thanks to a fresh ₹351 crore contract.
This Kolkata-based company, known for building major bridges and railway structures, has seen its shares skyrocket by almost 2,000% over the past five years—a pretty wild ride for investors.
GPT Infraprojects' order book stands at ₹3,853 crore
The new deal is all about constructing a cable-stayed bridge over the Chambal River as part of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Highway.
GPT isn't just about bridges—they also make concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.
With an order book worth nearly ₹3,853 crore and solid new orders coming in for next year, they're looking set to keep building big things across India.