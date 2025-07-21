GPT Infraprojects' stock soars 12% on new bridge construction deal

GPT Infraprojects' order book stands at ₹3,853 crore

The new deal is all about constructing a cable-stayed bridge over the Chambal River as part of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Highway.

GPT isn't just about bridges—they also make concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

With an order book worth nearly ₹3,853 crore and solid new orders coming in for next year, they're looking set to keep building big things across India.