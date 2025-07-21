Next Article
Infosys partners Telstra to transform global telecom with AI
Infosys is partnering with Telstra International to shake up how global telecom works, putting AI at the heart of things.
Their goal? Smarter operations, faster service, and new business opportunities in nearly 200 countries—all by swapping out old systems for modern, automated tech.
The partnership will help in quicker response to customer needs
This move is all about making connectivity smoother and more future-ready.
Chris Ellis from Telstra says it'll help them respond quicker to what customers actually need and stand out in a crowded market.
For anyone interested in how AI is changing the way we connect worldwide, this partnership is worth keeping an eye on.