Gradiant wins 5 Indian contracts and will expand workforce 40%+
Business
Gradiant, a U.S.-based water tech company, is making a major push in India by landing five new contracts in the semiconductor, circuit board, and solar manufacturing sectors.
This move will boost its local workforce by over 40% this year, a big step for its presence here.
Gradiant hires industry veteran Hari Prasad
With orders set to more than double and revenue expected to more than triple, Gradiant clearly sees India as a key market.
It has brought on industry veteran Hari Prasad to lead the charge.
The company's focus? Delivering ultrapure water and zero-liquid-discharge systems, especially for high-tech manufacturing.