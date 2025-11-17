Grant Thornton mulls stake sale, merger for Indian division

Chandiok revealed that preliminary talks are underway with New Mountain Capital, a US-based investor in Grant Thornton, and Cinven, an investor in its European business. He said the Indian unit would seek a valuation of over $2 billion in case of a merger or stake sale. In such a scenario, the Indian side would become the largest shareholder.

Strategic alignment

Grant Thornton's growth aligns with India's aspirations

Chandiok said the company is exploring these opportunities as part of its ambition to become a global leader. This move also aligns with the Indian government's vision of nurturing accounting and consulting firms that can compete with the likes of Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Grant Thornton provides services in tax, regulatory advisory, and auditing across 28 industries in India.