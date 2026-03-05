Granules Consumer Health gets USFDA nod for Virginia facility
Business
Granules Consumer Health, the US arm of Granules India, just cleared a major hurdle—their Virginia facility passed a recent USFDA inspection with zero issues flagged.
This "No Action Indicated" result (from the December 2025 audit) marks their second smooth inspection in nearly three years, showing they're serious about quality.
Granules India reports strong financials
On top of that good news, Granules India posted strong financials: profits jumped nearly 28% and revenue rose 22% compared to the December quarter a year earlier (December 2024).
The company's shares even got a boost after the results.
Chairman Krishna Prasad Chigurupati credits their focus on quality and compliance for this success—looks like it's paying off!