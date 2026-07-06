Granules India secures 1st-to-file exclusivity for Lumryz generic in US.
Business
Granules India just landed exclusive first-to-file rights for its generic version of Lumryz, a drug used to treat narcolepsy in the US.
If approved, Granules gets first dibs on selling this complex medicine in the United States, a pretty big deal for its business.
This is only its second time grabbing such exclusivity, following a similar win with a Dyanavel XR generic.
Chigurupati: milestone proves Granules R&D strength
Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati called this milestone proof of Granules's focus on tough-to-make generics and strong R and D game.
He says it highlights its push to stand out in regulated markets and shows it's serious about bringing new ideas to the table.