Graph AI raises $13.3 million to expand across US and Europe
Business
Graph AI, an artificial intelligence startup tackling drug safety, just landed $13.3 million in fresh funding from Insight Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, bringing its total funding to roughly $16.3 million.
The new cash is set to fuel their expansion across the US and Europe.
Graph AI automates drug safety monitoring
Graph AI uses an AI-powered platform to automate the tedious parts of monitoring medicine safety for pharma companies.
This means faster processes, lower costs, and, most importantly, keeping patient safety front and center.
With more funding on board, they're gearing up to grow into new markets and level up their tech, riding the wave of growing interest in AI for healthcare.