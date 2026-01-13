GRE Renew Enertech IPO fully subscribed; Indo SMC falls short Business Jan 13, 2026

GRE Renew Enertech's IPO, as of the first day of bidding, showed strong interest—it was fully subscribed at 2.1 times, thanks mostly to qualified institutional buyers jumping in over seven times their quota.

Indo SMC, on the other hand, didn't quite hit the mark and reached only 94% subscription, though retail investors showed some energy by subscribing 1.6 times their share.

Both companies are based in Ahmedabad and their IPOs close on January 16.