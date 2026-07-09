Great Place to Work India finds discretionary effort fell 5%
A new study by Great Place To Work India shows that Indian employees are putting in less extra effort at work these days.
Out of 380 companies surveyed, nearly two-thirds saw a drop in people going above and beyond their basic job roles, a 5% average decline over the past year.
Retail hardest hit, leadership boosts effort
Retail was impacted the most, with 88% of companies seeing lower discretionary effort, followed by IT and professional services (77%) and construction and real estate (71%).
Manufacturing held up better.
Interestingly, the study found that when employees feel genuinely cared for by leaders, their willingness to give extra shoots up to 99%.
Without that sense of care or inspiration from leaders, discretionary effort drops sharply.
The takeaway? Good leadership matters way more than development programs when it comes to keeping people motivated.