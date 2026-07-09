Great Place to Work India finds discretionary effort fell 5%

Retail hardest hit, leadership boosts effort

Retail was impacted the most, with 88% of companies seeing lower discretionary effort, followed by IT and professional services (77%) and construction and real estate (71%).

Manufacturing held up better.

Interestingly, the study found that when employees feel genuinely cared for by leaders, their willingness to give extra shoots up to 99%.

Without that sense of care or inspiration from leaders, discretionary effort drops sharply.

The takeaway? Good leadership matters way more than development programs when it comes to keeping people motivated.