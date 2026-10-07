Greg Funk says DC could boost AI data center efficiency

Turns out, AI data centers might get a big energy boost by borrowing a page from telecom networks.

Greg Funk, vice-president of modular power converters at Vertiv, shared at India Mobile Congress 2026 that, while AI and telecom setups seem different, they both face huge demands for efficient power.

Telecoms have already made things leaner using direct current (DC) systems, something Funk thinks could be a game-changer for the growing power needs of AI.