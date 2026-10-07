Greg Funk says DC could boost AI data center efficiency
Turns out, AI data centers might get a big energy boost by borrowing a page from telecom networks.
Greg Funk, vice-president of modular power converters at Vertiv, shared at India Mobile Congress 2026 that, while AI and telecom setups seem different, they both face huge demands for efficient power.
Telecoms have already made things leaner using direct current (DC) systems, something Funk thinks could be a game-changer for the growing power needs of AI.
Vertiv modular systems ease DC transition
Traditionally, alternating current (AC) was used in data centers, but switching to higher-voltage DC (like 800 volts) could seriously cut down on wasted energy and even reduce the need for bulky copper wiring.
Vertiv's modular systems make this transition smoother, whether you're upgrading or building new.
As Funk put it, "Everything starts at the load...You need to have your load in mind... as to what you might want to do today, or what you're going to be trying to do tomorrow."