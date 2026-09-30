Greggs to close 4 UK factories, 740 jobs at risk

Even though sales jumped 7.7% last quarter and Greggs had 57 net new openings this year (hello, iced matcha lattes), rising costs are forcing tough choices.

The company says shutting these factories is needed to ensure it can grow in the most cost-efficient manner. They are working with unions to help staff through it.

Meanwhile, prices have gone up: think an extra 5p for sausage rolls and 10p for lattes, but investors seem happy: shares are up 17% this year.