Grid Beyond raises $13.8 million to make the grid greener
Grid Beyond just picked up €12 million (about $13.8 million) in fresh funding, led by Samsung Ventures and joined by big names like ABB and Alantra.
The company builds smart tech that connects solar, wind, batteries, and more, helping make the electricity grid cleaner and more flexible.
The startup's tech helps places like data centers save energy
Their software and hardware let places like data centers cut energy use when demand spikes, while batteries jump in to keep things stable.
It's all about balancing supply and demand in real time so the grid runs smoother and greener.
The company is already active in several countries
Grid Beyond is already active in the UK Ireland, Japan, Australia, and the US. They manage several gigawatts of flexible load and have several large battery installations, including a 200-megawatt battery in California, at sites in the UK Ireland, Japan, Australia, and the US.