Grid Beyond raises $13.8 million to make the grid greener

Their software and hardware let places like data centers cut energy use when demand spikes, while batteries jump in to keep things stable. It's all about balancing supply and demand in real time so the grid runs smoother and greener.

The company is already active in several countries

Grid Beyond is already active in the UK Ireland, Japan, Australia, and the US. They manage several gigawatts of flexible load and have several large battery installations, including a 200-megawatt battery in California, at sites in the UK Ireland, Japan, Australia, and the US.