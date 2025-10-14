Why popular LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr may soon go private

Grindr, a popular LGBTQ+ dating app, may soon go private as its majority owners face a financial crisis. The development comes after a recent decline in the company's stock price. Raymond Zage and James Lu, who together own over 60% of Grindr, have pledged most of their shares as collateral for personal loans from a unit of Singapore 's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

Financial impact Stock decline leads to executive turnover and investor concerns The stock decline, which started in late September, has left the loans undercollateralized (worth less than the debt). This prompted Temasek to seize and sell some of Zage and Lu's pledged shares last week. Despite this setback, Grindr's profits were up 25% in Q2. However, there have been reports of executive turnover and investor concerns about narrowing margins.

Negotiation Buyout talks with Fortress Investment Group underway In light of these developments, Zage and Lu are in talks with the Fortress Investment Group for financing a buyout at about $15 per share. This would value Grindr at roughly $3 billion.