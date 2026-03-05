Grocery startup FirstClub raises funds at $250 million valuation
Bengaluru-based FirstClub is close to raising $50-60 million in a new funding round from Peak XV Partners, Sofina Ventures and others, bumping its valuation up to $250 million—more than double last year's.
The fresh capital comes just months after its previous $23 million raise.
Targeting the top 10% of Indian households
FirstClub delivers curated, mass-premium groceries—think fresh produce, bakery treats, and nutrition supplements—mostly sourced from Indian brands, right to your door.
It currently operates 15 customer-facing ClubHouses across Bengaluru and aims for the top 10% of Indian households.
Plans to expand to 35 clubhouses in Bengaluru
With the new funds, FirstClub plans to expand to 35 clubhouses across Bengaluru and add categories like pet food, kids' food, nutraceuticals, home care products, and gifting.
In about nine months since beginning full-scale operations, it has delivered over 1.2 million orders from more than 200,000 users.
The average order value is reportedly twice that of competitors, with a repeat rate of 60% and monthly growth at a rapid 45%.