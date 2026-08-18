Groq raises $350 million disruptive-led, planned NVIDIA participation, pivots to AI-infrastructure
Groq, known for making AI chips and neocloud services, just scored $350 million in fresh funding led by Disruptive, with planned participation from NVIDIA.
The cash will help Groq shift gears from building chips to powering AI infrastructure for developers and companies around the world.
Groq now valued at $3.5B
Groq's new valuation is $3.5 billion (down from $6.9 billion last year) after a major licensing deal with NVIDIA that also saw founder and CEO Jonathan Ross and other top talent move over.
Still, Groq now runs NVIDIA-powered systems in 13 data centers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, serving more than 6 million developers, enterprises, and AI-native companies.
Groq intends to scale from 54 megawatts to more than 200 megawatts in 2027 and become a top name in the fast-growing AI cloud market.