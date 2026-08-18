Groq raises $350 million disruptive-led, planned NVIDIA participation, pivots to AI-infrastructure

Groq's new valuation is $3.5 billion (down from $6.9 billion last year) after a major licensing deal with NVIDIA that also saw founder and CEO Jonathan Ross and other top talent move over.

Still, Groq now runs NVIDIA-powered systems in 13 data centers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, serving more than 6 million developers, enterprises, and AI-native companies.

Groq intends to scale from 54 megawatts to more than 200 megawatts in 2027 and become a top name in the fast-growing AI cloud market.