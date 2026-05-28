Groq seeks up to $650 million after $17B NVIDIA licensing deal

Early backers invited to invest

Groq's early backers have already seen big returns thanks to the NVIDIA deal, with one last payout coming their way soon.

Now, they're being invited to invest in a new chapter called "Groq 2.0," backed by supporters Disruptive and Infinitum.

This fresh funding round aims to help Groq stay competitive as it moves deeper into the fast-paced world of AI chips.