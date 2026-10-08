Groww adds 101,000 clients in September, gains 29.16% NSE share
Business
Groww just had a huge month on the National Stock Exchange, adding 101,000 new clients in September alone.
That's nearly 63% of all net additions across the broking industry during the month, pushing Groww's total active users to 13.448 million and bumping its market share up to 29.16%.
NSE adds 673,000 clients in Q3 CY2026
While other platforms like Angel One and Dhan also gained users, some big names slipped: Zerodha lost 5,000 clients and Upstox dropped by 11,000.
Still, the NSE saw a healthy overall boost with 673,000 more active clients in Q3 CY2026, showing just how much Groww is driving the action right now.