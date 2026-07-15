Groww approved to offer direct US stock investing to Indians
Groww, one of India's favorite investment apps, just got approval to let users invest in US stocks right from its platform.
The feature is currently being tested and will soon allow Indian investors to buy shares of big American companies directly, making it easier for young Indians to diversify their portfolios without extra hassle.
Groww shares rise amid compliance testing
The new US stocks option will go live after Groww wraps up testing and checks all the compliance boxes, including RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme rules.
News of the feature sent Groww's shares up by 6.05% today, trading at ₹216.2 on NSE.
Other major platforms like Zerodha, Angel One, and Upstox have also received similar approvals recently. They're expected to roll out their own US stock trading features in the next couple of months via GIFT City once tech and regulatory steps are sorted.