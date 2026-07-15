Groww approved to offer direct US stock investing to Indians

The new US stocks option will go live after Groww wraps up testing and checks all the compliance boxes, including RBI's Liberalized Remittance Scheme rules.

News of the feature sent Groww's shares up by 6.05% today, trading at ₹216.2 on NSE.

Other major platforms like Zerodha, Angel One, and Upstox have also received similar approvals recently. They're expected to roll out their own US stock trading features in the next couple of months via GIFT City once tech and regulatory steps are sorted.